New Zealand name 'Young' squad for T20 against Bangladesh

New Zealand called up an uncapped Finn Allen and picked Will Young for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh on Tuesday in their bid to compensate for the absence of six players bound for next month's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Regular captain Kane Williamson, who missed the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh with a wrist injury, and five other players have been allowed to skip the T20 series and rest at home before they leave for India.

In Williamson's absence, Tim Southee will lead the T20 squad, which includes 21-year-old Allen.