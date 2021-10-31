New Zealand opt to bowl against India in key T20 World Cup clash

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India with both teams looking for their first win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Kiwis made one change from their opening loss to Pakistan with fast bowler Adam Milne coming in for Tim Seifert. Devon Conway will take over wicketkeeping duties. "We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year," Williamson said at the toss. "Look forward to another challenge."

India are coming off a week's rest, and received stinging social media abuse after their 10-wicket defeat to rivals Pakistan on 24 October.