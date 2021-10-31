New Zealand opt to bowl against India in key T20 World Cup clash

They have made two changes to their team with batsman Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Shardul Thakur coming in for the injured Suryakumar Yadav, who has back spasms, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
"We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and to have wickets in hand," skipper Virat Kohli said. "It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. The guys have recovered well. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes."
Teams
India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.