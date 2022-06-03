New Zealand reduced to 38-3 after England take a narrow lead

Fast bowlers continued to dominate the first test at Lord's as New Zealand were reduced to 38-3 in their second innings, leading the hosts by 29 runs at lunch on the second day of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

Reigning test champions New Zealand lost an early wicket when opener Will Young (1) was caught behind off Jimmy Anderson, with the veteran seamer picking up his overall fifth wicket of the test.

Kane Williamson (15) then fell victim to debutant Matthew Potts again after the England paceman forced him off the back foot but got a thick edge to Jonny Bairstow at third slip.

Potts earlier removed Williamson in the first innings for his first test wicket.