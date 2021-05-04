New Zealand replace England as top-ranked ODI side

New Zealand have replaced reigning world champions England as the No. 1- ranked side in the One-day International (ODI) rankings.

However, England consolidated their position at the top of the T20I table after the annual update carried out on Monday.

New Zealand, who defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in their only ODI series during the past year, have moved up two slots in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after gaining three rating points to reach an aggregate of 121.

Australia are second with 118 points, while India and England are on 115, the former ahead on decimal points. Bangladesh are at seventh position with 90 rating points.