New Zealand seal ODI series

New Zealand secured a series-clinching five-wicket win in the second one-day international against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Black Caps skipper Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 110 after being dropped twice with New Zealand chasing a challenging target of 272.

A much-improved Bangladesh made 271 for six after losing the toss and being put into bat, with captain Tamim Iqbal making 78 and Mohammad Mithun contributing an unbeaten 73 off 57 balls.

New Zealand reached the target after 48.2 overs, finishing on 275 for five to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

* More to follow ...