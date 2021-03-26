Cricket

Third ODI

New Zealand sweep Bangladesh ODI series with thumping win

AFP
Wellington
New Zealand's Trent Boult (centre R) celebrates with teammate Martin Guptill (centre L) after Bangladesh's Liton Das (not pictured) was caught out during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on 26 March 2021
New Zealand's Trent Boult (centre R) celebrates with teammate Martin Guptill (centre L) after Bangladesh's Liton Das (not pictured) was caught out during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on 26 March 2021AFP

New Zealand cruised to a 164-run win in the third one-day international against Bangladesh in Wellington Friday to achieve a series clean sweep.

Maiden centuries for Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell set up the win after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat, making 318 for six.

Conway blasted 126 from 110 balls and Mitchell finished on 100 not out as Bangladesh's bowlers struggled on a green Basin Reserve wicket.

In contrast, Jimmy Neesham took five for 27 to mop up the Bangladesh tail.

Bangladesh were never in the hunt for the 319 target, and they were all out for 154 with Mahmudullah's unbeaten 76 the only highlight as eight batsmen failed to reach double figures.

The teams will meet next in a three-match Twenty20 series opening in Hamilton on Sunday.

* More to follow ...

