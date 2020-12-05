Swing leaves Windies struggling for survival in first Test

A relentless swing attack spearheaded by Tim Southee left the West Indies struggling for survival with only four wickets left and a 185-run deficit after the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Saturday.

Only a stubborn century partnership by Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph stalled New Zealand’s hopes of dismissing the West Indies twice in one day.

Grey clouds and occasional showers over Seddon Park created the perfect platform for New Zealand’s swing attack as the West Indies started the day at 49 without loss and lost 15 wickets for 285 runs.

They were crushed in their first innings for 138 for nine, with Shane Dowrich -- who suffered a hand injury on the first day -- not batting.