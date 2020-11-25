New Zealand's Barclay made ICC chairman

Reuters
Wellington
default-image

New Zealand's Greg Barclay has been elected as the International Cricket Council's new independent chairman, the sport's world governing body has said.

Barclay, a commercial lawyer and director of New Zealand Cricket since 2012, replaces interim chairman Imran Khwaja who himself had stepped in to temporarily succeed India's Shashank Manohar after his second two-year term ended in July.

"It is an honour to be elected as the chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC directors for their support," Barclay said in a statement.

"I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth."

Advertisement

Barclay was NZC's representative on the ICC board, but will step down from his role with NZC to lead the global governing body.

He was also a director of the men's World Cup that was jointly held by Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

More News

England to play four Tests in India: Ganguly

England to play four Tests in India: Ganguly

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Mahedi leads Rajshahi in last-ball win over Dhaka

Mahedi Hasan reacts during a match between Minister Group Rajshahi and Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 tournament at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on 24 November 2020

India’s ‘fabulous five’ can overcome pink-ball inexperience: Shastri

A India player holds a pink ball

Bangabandhu T20 Cup begins Tuesday

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is all set to start Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium