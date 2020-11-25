New Zealand's Barclay made ICC chairman

New Zealand's Greg Barclay has been elected as the International Cricket Council's new independent chairman, the sport's world governing body has said.

Barclay, a commercial lawyer and director of New Zealand Cricket since 2012, replaces interim chairman Imran Khwaja who himself had stepped in to temporarily succeed India's Shashank Manohar after his second two-year term ended in July.

"It is an honour to be elected as the chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC directors for their support," Barclay said in a statement.

"I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth."