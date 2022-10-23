Shan, Iftikhar fifties take Pakistan to 159-8 against India

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh both took three wickets as Pakistan made 159-8 against India in their opening game of the Twenty20 World Cup in an electric atmosphere at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Shan Masood hit a gutsy unbeaten 52 and Iftikhar Ahmed 51 but the loss of two early wickets to Singh's swing bowling, then a mid-order collapse at Pandya's hands, took the wind out of their sails.

World number one India, the 2007 champions, have largely dominated Pakistan since the late 1990s but have lost two of their three previous clashes.