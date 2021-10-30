Nissanka take Sri Lanka to 142 after Shamsi's 3-17

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka hit 72 but South Africa bowled out their opponents for 142 in a Twenty20 World Cup match that witnessed Quinton de Kock taking the knee on Saturday.

Tabraiz Shamsi returned figures of 3-17 from his four overs of leg spin and fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius also took three wickets after South Africa elected to field first in Sharjah.