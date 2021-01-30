No neutral umpires in first two India-England Tests

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed the pair of Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma to stand alongside Nitin Menon in the first two Tests of the upcoming series between India and England, thus continuing the trend of home umpires officiating in Tests ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report in ESPN, Chaudhary will be the on-field umpire for the first Test beginning 5 February at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with Sharma replacing him in the second beginning on 13 February.

C Shamshuddin, also part of the international panel, will be the third umpire for the first Test, and will be replaced by Chaudhary for the following match. Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath will be the match referee for England’s entire tour, which also comprises five T20Is and three ODIs, the report further stated.