No senior-junior divide in Domingo’s team

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo sees no difference between the senior and junior members of his team as everyone will have to pull their weight equally if they are to succeed against a strong South Africa team in forthcoming series.

The Tigers are set to begin a challenging South Africa tour on Friday with the first One-Day International of the three-match series in Centurion.

Unlike their previous tour, which was in January 2022 in New Zealand, Bangladesh will have the service of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan available to them in both ODI and Test series.