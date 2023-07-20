Crawley's maiden Ashes ton revives England in fourth Test

Zak Crawley's quickfire maiden century against Australia was the cornerstone of a dramatic England run-spree on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

England reached 239-2 at tea, having scored 178 runs in just 25 overs during the second session.

Crawley alone had added more than a hundred runs, going from 26 not out to 132 not out.

Joe Root was 44 not out, with England just 78 runs behind Australia's first-innings 317 in a match the hosts, 2-1 down with two to play, have to win to maintain their bid for an Ashes series victory.

Their unbroken century stand was the second major partnership of the innings after Crawley and Moeen Ali (54) had put on 121 for the second wicket following the early loss of Ben Duckett.