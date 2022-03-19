Ntini spots the ‘entertainer’ in Shakib

His lengthy international career has also enabled him to identify players better than most. Like on yesterday, viewing one innings from the stand was enough for him to decipher Shakib’s entire cricketing philosophy.
Ntini chatted with the Bangladeshi media contingent just outside the Super Sports Park press box during yesterday’s match. He brought up Shakib’s name during the conversation and said, “Very good, their batting is very entertaining. Shakib played excellently with Yasir Ali. They had a 100-run-plus partnership. I must admit, Shakib’s batting was great to watch!”
According to Ntini, Shakib’s contribution in Bangladesh’s win went beyond his sparkling 77-run innings. Shakib’s body language and attacking mindset also spread extra confidence in the team, “We saw how Shakib brought the team together and helped them forge ahead. He scored his runs very quickly. It was required in this condition and it was also needed to boost the team mentally.”
Shakib’s ability to read the game situation was a direct reflection of his vast experience in international cricket, felt Ntini, “He has played over 200 (219) ODIs. This is the result of this experience. Without any fear, Shakib focused on playing his shots. He played his natural game which is exactly what Bangladesh required.”
In contrast to his batting, Shakib had a modest day with the ball as he conceded 54 runs in his 10 overs without claiming any wickets.
Ntini, however, believes that in the following matches of the series Shakib’s bowling will be effective on South African pitches, “Out of the spinners, Shakib’s bowling could prove to be important on these pitches in the following matches. The pacers are comparatively younger, but Allan Donald is there with them. They will learn a lot from him in this series.”
Ntini, understandably, is very excited with the presence of his former South Africa teammate Allan Donald in the Bangladesh camp. Donald joined the Bangladesh team as its new pace bowling coach from the South Africa series. Another South African Russell Domingo is the head coach of the Tigers.
Having South African coaches in the dressing room will benefit Bangladesh in South Africa, thinks Ntini, “There are a few South Africans in the Bangladesh team. The team can learn much from them. How the wickets are in South Africa, what kind of shots they need to play… they can tell them about such things.”
“Allan Donald is there with the bowlers. He has lived here, played here and taken a lot of wickets in these grounds. The information he gives will be very important for Bangladesh if they are to do well in this series.”
Donald will add a vast wealth of experience no matter which coaching staff he joins, believes Ntini, “Donald’s presence guarantees experience with the team. He has taken over 300 (330) Test wickets. He has played in marquee tournaments like the World Cup. Including him in the coaching panel, signals a big shift. His knowledge will definitely add to the bowling of the Bangladeshi fast bowlers.”
* This report appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy