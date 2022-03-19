Ntini spots the ‘entertainer’ in Shakib

Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini entertained everyone during his playing days with his fiery spells, eye-catching hairdos and wild celebrations. On Saturday, the entertainer himself got entertained courtesy of a certain Bangladeshi all-rounder named Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib’s brisk 77-run innings off 64 balls in Centurion impressed the former Protea pacer to such an extent that he seemingly gave Shakib all the credit for Bangladesh’s historic 38-run win in the first ODI over South Africa.

In an international career spanning from 1998 to 2011, Ntini has played 101 Tests, 173 ODIs and 10 T20Is for South Africa. Ntini, naturally, has seen his fair share of ups and downs in a 13-year-long international career.