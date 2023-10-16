Injured Shakib wants to play against India: Mahmud

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan got injured in his left quadriceps during batting against New Zealand on Friday. He was taken to the hospital for an MRI. A source of the team said Shakib would be under observation for several days.
Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud on Monday said Shakib is recuperating gradually and wants to play against India in Pune on Thursday.
“Shakib is recovering gradually. He is not feeling any pain. But his condition cannot be understood fully yet as he has not taken to the field. He’ll bat tomorrow, and perhaps run a bit later. His condition would be clearer then. We hope to get him fit before the match,” Khaled Mahmud told journalists today.
Khaled also hinted that the ace all-rounder might miss the important game against India following two consecutive heavy defeats in the World Cup after beating Afghanistan in their first match.
“We think he can play. But it depends on treatment. As he has an injury, the risk remains. But he has no pain right now,” Khaled Mahmud added.
Mahmud said Shakib would undergo another scan tomorrow after batting and a clearer picture might be available after that.
“There can be pain since there is an issue of tearing (of muscles). In many cases injured persons can feel pain even while walking. But Shakib does not have such a problem. This makes us hopeful… Shakib wants to play but it solely depends on his fitness,” Mahmud said in reply.
He also said Bangladesh is wary of playing Shakib against India risking the remaining matches.
“Six matches are still left. None of us wants him to play one match and miss the remaining matches.
We hope, if Shakib deems fit and gets a nod from physio, then he would obviously play.”