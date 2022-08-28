Cricket

2022 Asia Cup

India opts to field first against Pakistan

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam arrive for the toss before start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 28 August, 2022
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in both team’s Asia Cup opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The last time these two teams played a T20 against each other was in last year’s October at the same venue. Pakistan won that match comprehensively by 10 wickets.

India has opted to pick the experienced wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant. Young pacers Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh will be led by the experienced Bhuveneshwar Kumar in the three-pronged pace attack.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will heavily depend on their opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. They have also picked two all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan at the lower middle-order.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuveneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

