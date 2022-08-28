India opts to field first against Pakistan

India has opted to pick the experienced wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant. Young pacers Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh will be led by the experienced Bhuveneshwar Kumar in the three-pronged pace attack.
Pakistan, on the other hand, will heavily depend on their opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. They have also picked two all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan at the lower middle-order.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuveneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani