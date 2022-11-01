Sri Lanka keep T20 World Cup hopes alive with Afghanistan win

Dhananjaya de Silva scored an unbeaten 66 as Sri Lanka kept their slim ICC Twenty20 World Cup hopes alive with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The Asia Cup champions moved to four points in Group 1 and can still make the semi-finals, but they need other results to go their way.

Group 1 leaders New Zealand were playing England, who have three points, in a later game at the Gabba Tuesday after Australia beat Ireland on Monday to move level on five points at the top but behind the Black Caps on net run rate.