One match, many players of the match!

Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini lights up every room he enters with his infectious laugh. His team lost to Bangladesh by 38 runs in the first ODI on Saturday. But that didn’t dim his smile a bit as he greeted this reporter at the press box with a beaming smile and a hearty congratulation.

“You guys won! Congratulations!” said the former Protea pacer after his team suffered their first ever defeat at the hands of the Tigers on home soil.

Bangladesh’s win at the Super Sports Park, Centurion is historic on many accounts. Other than being their first ever win in South Africa against the hosts in any format, Bangladesh also posted their highest total ever (314) against South Africa in ODIs.