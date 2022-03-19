One match, many players of the match!

The milestone victory was the result of a collective effort, with Shakib Al Hasan hitting a sparkling 77, Liton Das and Yasir Ali striking two wonderful fifties, pacers Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed bowling fiery spells and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz turning the momentum to Bangladesh’s favour.
With so many candidates, selecting the player of the match becomes a bit difficult. Although the award eventually went to Shakib, in the post-match presentation ceremony skipper Tamim Iqbal said that for him personally Miraz, with his four-wicket yielding second spell, was the player of the match.
Later Tamim further expanded his list of players who deserve credit for the tremendous victory. “This was a perfect match where everyone contributed. We had a good opening partnership, Shakib played an incredible innings, Yasir’s innings was unbelievable, Riyad (Mahmudullah) bhai’s 25 runs were also crucial, we needed those two sixes from Miraz at that time and our fielding was also good.”
“After getting early wickets, we started feeling that we are very much in the game. On this ground, even 300 runs are chaseable. But the way our fast bowlers bowled and Miraz bounced back was in a word – incredible.”
Ntini, however, named Bangladesh’s pace duo of Shoriful and Taskin as his players of the match. While passing a beef burger to this reporter saying “Celebrate your win,” Ntini said, “Your pacers bowled brilliantly, especially those two tall boys. They truly deserve the praise”
The national team’s director Khaled Mahmud also felt that there were multiple players of the match in the Bangladesh team on Saturday. “The way we played was outstanding. We batted and bowled exactly according to our plans. I will give credit to everyone. Maybe Shakib has won the player of the match award, but I think that in today’s (yesterday) match there were many players of the match.”
Putting aside Shakib’s brilliant innings, the former Bangladesh skipper gave a list names of who made small but significant contributions in the match. Miraz bouncing back after bowling poorly upfront, Taskin and Shoriful picking up wickets with the their rollicking pace, the 95-run opening partnership of Tamim-Liton, Yasir’s batting, some outstanding catches, all of these things played a role in this historic 38-run win according to Mahmud. He also praised the small but effective innings of Mahmudullah-Miraz-Afif in the latter part of their innings.
Bangladesh planned to not lose any wickets in the first 20 overs, wait for the ball to get a little older which would make run-scoring much easier. The innings started slowly but Shakib, coming to bat at number three, made up for it later on.
Selector and another former Bangladesh skipper Habibul Bashar echoed Mahmud. “The first match of any series is very difficult. We knew that a tough challenge awaited us in South Africa. But we stuck to our plans and played precisely.”
Bashar also noticed two other factors where Bangladesh edged the hosts. The first was the fact that all three Bangladesh pacers clocked over 140 kmph. “One side of the ground was smaller… 300 runs is not always a safe total here. But our bowlers bowled really well with the new ball. Personally, I am more pleased to see that all three of our pacers clocked over 140 kmph. This rarely happens in Bangladesh cricket.”
Bashar’s second observation was the fighting spirit of all the players, particularly Miraz. “Miraz began badly but came back very strongly. He showed a fighting spirit.”
Taskin, who claimed three wickets in the first ODI, was ecstatic to play a significant part in such a historic victory. “This feeling is very unique… Alhamdulillah. I want to play similar roles in future victories.”
Taskin’s fellow fast bowler Shoriful is used to making history in South Africa. In 2020, he won the Under-19 World Cup in the same country.
The other name of Bangladesh’s three-man pace attack, Mustafizur Rahman, was missing from Tamim, Mahmud and Bashar’s list of players of the match. Although Mustafiz went wicketless, Shoriful added his name to that list, “Even though he didn’t get any wickets, Mustafiz bhai bowled better than me. When I was experiencing mild pain on my foot, he bowled to (David) Miller and did very well.”
Yet another name got added in the list of players who could’ve been the player of the match in yesterday’s game!
