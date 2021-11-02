Cricket

T20I World Cup

Only Afghanistan or Pakistan can beat England: Pietersen

ANI
England's players celebrate after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on 1 November, 2021
AFP

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday said that only Afghanistan or Pakistan can defeat the Three Lions in the ongoing ICC Men's T20I World Cup.

However, the former England captain also said that Afghanistan and Pakistan can beat England only if they are playing on a used wicket.

"Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20I World Cup. BUT and it's a BIG BUT, the game would have to be played on a used wicket in Sharjah. Anywhere else, just hand England the trophy like Chelsea should be handed the EPL (English Premier League) trophy RIGHT NOW," tweeted Pietersen.

Jos Buttler smashed his maiden ton before England displayed an all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in the Super 12 match of the T20I World Cup here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

