Only stadium renamed after Modi, complex still has Sardar Patel’s name: Vijay Rupani

Amid a controversy over a cricket stadium in Gujarat being renamed after prime minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday clarified that the name change involves only the Motera stadium and the sports complex where it is located will continue to be named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Hitting out at Congress, he said, “We are building a sports complex on a 233-acre land and have named it as Sardar Patel Sports Complex. Only the cricket stadium has been named Narendra Modi Stadium. So Congress has no right to criticise.”

Earlier taking a dig, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again invoked his ‘Hum do humare do’ jibe, claiming that the truth was out with the stadium having the prime minister’s name.