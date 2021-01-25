Only Super League points to play for in Ctg

Keeping an eye on more points to secure a better place in the points table of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League - Bangladesh are all set to take on West Indies in the last ODI of the Bangabandhu Cricket Series on Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, reports UNB.

The match would begin at 11:30am.



It will be the first ODI in Chattogram after a gap of more than two years. The venue hosted its last ODI back in October 2018, which was played between the hosts- Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. After that match, Chattogram hosted two Tests and as many as T20Is.



Ahead of another ODI in Chattogram, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who hails from the port city, said they are eyeing the extra points from this game so that they can secure a better place in the points table of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, which will be the basis of qualification for World Cup 2023.



The top 8 teams in the Super League table at a cut off point prior to the next edition of the World Cup will enjoy automatic qualification into the marquee event.



