South Africa’s Olivier out of England series

“Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match,” said Proteas team doctor Hashendra Ramjee in a Cricket South Africa statement issued Sunday.
“After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade two tear involving the right pectineus muscle.
“Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team.”
South Africa have not named a replacement for Olivier, with fellow quicks Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje already in their squad.
The first Test at Lord’s is scheduled to start on Wednesday.