Nida Dar’s all-round show guides Pakistan to 13-run win over India

Brilliant all-round display from Nida Dar helped Pakistan triumph by 13 runs in a nail-biting encounter against arch-rivals India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in the Women’s Asia Cup on Friday.

Nida’s unbeaten innings of 56 off 37 balls and Bismah Maroof’s contribution of 32 off 35 balls powered Pakistan to a decent total of 137-6 against India.

Deepti Sharma bagged three wickets for India giving away just 27 runs.