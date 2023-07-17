De Silva leads Sri Lanka fightback against Pakistan in Galle Test

Dhananjaya de Silva hit an unbeaten 94 as Sri Lanka recovered from an early collapse to reach 242-6 at stumps on a rain-hit day one of the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

The fifth-wicket pair of de Silva and Angelo Mathews (64) put on 131 after Sri Lanka had slipped to 54-4 in the opening session, with Shaheen Shah Afridi taking three wickets on his Test return.

“On a deck like this, I haven’t seen many bowlers bowl the way Shaheen did,” Mathews said of the Pakistan pace ace. “He was brilliant today (Sunday).”