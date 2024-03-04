1st T20I
Sri Lanka set a target of 207 for Bangladesh
Stand-in captain Charith Asalanka played a whirlwind knock of 44 runs to take Sri Lanka to an imposing total of 206/3 in the first Twenty20 international match against Bangladesh at Sylhet international stadium Monday.
Asalanka struck six 6’s in his 21-ball innings. He was wonderfully supported at the other end by Sadeera Samarawickrama, who also remained not out with 61 off 48 deliveries. Sadeera hit eight 4’s and a lone 6.
Earlier, the visitors got a reasonably good start thanks to wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis. Despite losing his opening partner Avishka Fernando in the very first over by Shoriful Islam, the right handed batter did not lose his composure. He hit 59 off 36 with the help of six 4’s and three 6’s.
Avishka Fernando was the only wicket Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam picked up in his four overs giving away 47 runs while Taskin Ahmed picked up the wicket of Kamindu Mendis (19 off 14) giving away 40 runs in his four overs.
Leg spinner Rishad Hossain was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers. He picked up the third wicket that Sri Lanka lost giving away 32 runs in his stipulated four overs.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first T20I.
Bangladesh included Jaker Ali in the playing eleven while the visitors are being led by Charith Asalanka due to the absence of regular captain Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga will miss the first two T20I matches due to his ban by the ICC.
In a pre-match presser on Sunday, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood considered the visitors as favourites in the T20 series.
On the other hand, Najmul Hossain Shanto, as a full time captain of the Tigers, sets his goal to lead Bangladesh to claim a big trophy, something which is still missing.