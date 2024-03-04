Sri Lanka set a target of 207 for Bangladesh

Earlier, the visitors got a reasonably good start thanks to wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis. Despite losing his opening partner Avishka Fernando in the very first over by Shoriful Islam, the right handed batter did not lose his composure. He hit 59 off 36 with the help of six 4’s and three 6’s.

Avishka Fernando was the only wicket Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam picked up in his four overs giving away 47 runs while Taskin Ahmed picked up the wicket of Kamindu Mendis (19 off 14) giving away 40 runs in his four overs.

Leg spinner Rishad Hossain was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers. He picked up the third wicket that Sri Lanka lost giving away 32 runs in his stipulated four overs.