Pacer Shahadat pleads with BCB to reduce ban

On Saturday, Shahadat went to the National Academy ground to bowl, but the pacer was asked to leave as he is banned from participating in any sort of cricketing activities.



Shahadat played his last competitive game in November 2019. He played for the national team last time in 2015 against Pakistan.



He is the only Bangladeshi bowler to have taken a five-wicket haul at Lord's.



Shahadat represented the Tigers in 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and six T20Is and bagged 72, 47, and four wickets. He has four five-wicket hauls in Tests, the most by a Bangladeshi pace bowler.

