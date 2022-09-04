Pakistan to bowl first, India make three changes

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first against arch-rival India in the second match of the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Last Sunday, India got the better of Pakistan in the group stage as Hardik Pandya’s one-man show got Men in Blue over the line in a thrilling final-over finish. Hasan Ali replaced injured Shahnawaz Dahani for Pakistan. For India Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi are in Playing eleven.

India will play without senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, while Pakistan are missing the services of Shahnawaz Dahani. Both players picked up injuries which ruled them out of the Asia Cup.