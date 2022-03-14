Pakistan 38-1 at lunch after Australia post mammoth 556

Opener Abdullah Shafique was run out as Pakistan reached 38-1 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Karachi in reply to Australia's mammoth 556-9 declared.

Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 20 and Azhar Ali four with Pakistan still needing 319 more runs to avoid the follow-on.

Shafique, who hit a brilliant unbeaten century in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi, had made 13 of Pakistan's 26-run opening stand when he failed to beat debutant Mitchell Swepson's direct throw from point after being called for a sharp single.