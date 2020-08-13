Pakistan bat in 2nd Test against England

Regarding the toss, he said, "It was a tough decision. The weather is quite hot and we would like to make good use of it and put runs on the board.

"The pitch has much more grass on it (than the first test) and looks dry underneath. There will be a freshness in the pitch but it will get better in the afternoon."

England have made two changes to their side, with Zak Crawley coming into the team for all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has opted out of the rest of the series for personal reasons.

Left-arm seamer Sam Curran replaces Jofra Archer.

"We want to lengthen the batting and Sam has done brilliantly for us since he made his debut," England captain Joe Root said. "It feels like it could swing, it’s quite muggy."

Curran got the nod over fast bowler Mark Wood, who Root indicated could play in the third Test.