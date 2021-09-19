Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out

Pakistan cricket began confronting its worst fear Saturday, with the national side staring at another era of isolation from hosting international matches after New Zealand abandoned their tour, citing a security threat.

The Black Caps called off their first Pakistan series in 18 years with the New Zealand government’s backing on Friday just before the first one-day international was due to start in Rawalpindi.

The decision has left cricket-crazy Pakistan reeling, with the nation still recovering from the 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore that wounded six players.