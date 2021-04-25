Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs to win T20 series

Mohammad Rizwan hammered an unbeaten 91 and Hasan Ali took four wickets to lead Pakistan to a 24-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Rizwan battled through the 20 overs after Pakistan won the toss, helping his side to 165-3 on a slow surface. Zimbabwe replied with 141-7, falling well short of the target as Pakistan claimed a 2-1 victory in the series.

Hasan took a career-best 4-18 as he helped check Zimbabwe’s progress after the home side had made a promising start.