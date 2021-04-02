Cricket

Pakistan bowl in first ODI against South Africa

AFP
Centurion
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (C) and South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen (R) runs between the wickets as Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) looks on during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on 2 April 2021
Pakistan won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the first one-day international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the presence of some moisture in the pitch influenced his decision to bowl first. Pakistan gave a first cap to batsman Danish Aziz.

Temba Bavuma, captaining South Africa for the first time, said South Africa would seek to post a total of about 280.

"There might be something in the wicket for the bowlers but on this ground we can score quite a lot at the end if there are wickets in hand."

Both teams opted for pace-based bowling attacks, with three specialist fast bowlers, one spinner and a seam-bowling all-rounder.

The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

