Pakistan bowl in first ODI against South Africa

Pakistan won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the first one-day international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the presence of some moisture in the pitch influenced his decision to bowl first. Pakistan gave a first cap to batsman Danish Aziz.

Temba Bavuma, captaining South Africa for the first time, said South Africa would seek to post a total of about 280.

"There might be something in the wicket for the bowlers but on this ground we can score quite a lot at the end if there are wickets in hand."