Pakistan confirm Younis as batting coach for two years

Former captain Younis Khan will continue as the men’s batting coach of Pakistan until the Twenty20 World Cup in 2022, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Younis is the only Pakistan batsman in test cricket’s 10,000-run club and accompanied the side on their tour of England this summer.

“The PCB will also be utilising Younis Khan’s expertise and skills when he’s not on national duty as he will help local batsmen hone their skills,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.