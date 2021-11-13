Pakistan cricket team arrive in Dhaka

Cricket

The Pakistan national cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday morning. They will take on hosts Bangladesh in three-match Alesha Holdings T20I series and two Tests, reports UNB.

Previously they were scheduled to arrive on 16 November, after the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. But the team’s premature exit in the semi-finals against Australia allowed this to be brought forward.

The first T20I of the series will be played on 19 November, with the second and third matches to take place on 20 and 22 November. All of the T20Is will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

After the T20I series, both teams will fly to Chattogram to play the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on 26 November.

The second Test of the series will be played back in Dhaka at the Sher-e-Bangla from 4 December.

Pakistan had a superb T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE. They won five out of six matches they played. In the semi-final, they lost to Australia by five wickets.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (cap), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

