Pakistan cricketing greats hit out at England, NZ for cancelling tours

Pakistan greats such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar among others have castigated the England and New Zealand cricket boards for pulling out of their scheduled tours of the country citing "security issues" and "mental and physical well-being of our players".

After New Zealand Cricket (NZC) withdrew its side hours before the opening match at Rawalpindi a couple of days back due to 'security concerns', the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) too cancelled the men's and women's team tours saying that the "mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in".