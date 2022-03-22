Naseem and Shaheen lead late charge to dismiss Australia for 391

Until then, Cameron Green, 79, and Alex Carey, 67, had frustrated Pakistan in the morning session, adding an invaluable 135 for the sixth wicket.

But the hosts came out strong after the lunch break, with spinner Nauman Ali trapping Carey leg-before in the fourth over after the break. The wicketkeeper-batsman had hit seven boundaries in his 175-minute knock.

Green was bowled by Naseem after a resolute 223-minute stay intermittently lit up by nine boundaries. Naseem also picked up the wicket of Nathan Lyon while Shaheen knocked over Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson.