Pakistan 'emperor' Babar ready to conquer world

Fortunately for Pakistan, the unassuming 27-year-old Babar Azam has his feet firmly on the ground.

He has guided his team to five wins in five games at the T20I showpiece and a semi-final clash against Australia in Dubai on Thursday.

Along the way, he has piled up a tournament-leading 264 runs.

On Sunday, against Scotland, he hit his fourth half century of the competition.

It all started with a brilliant unbeaten 68 against India.