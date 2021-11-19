Pakistan look to keep World Cup momentum

Pakistan aim to keep up momentum from their strong T20 World Cup showing with a largely unchanged squad for this week’s tour of Bangladesh, skipper Babar Azam said Thursday.

Babar’s side stormed through the Super-12 phase of the Dubai tournament with five straight victories before a shock five-wicket loss to eventual winners Australia in the semi-final.

Pakistan fielded the same line-up in all six of their World Cup matches and have retained almost the same squad for the Bangladesh series, which starts with Friday’s Twenty20 showdown in Dhaka.