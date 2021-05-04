Pakistan men cricketers to get 30 days of paid paternity leave

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced its Parental Support Policy targeted to motivate and champion professional cricketers in their journey to parenthood -- throughout pregnancy and even after childbirth when they return to play and are required to balance their parental responsibilities with the demands of their cricketing career.

Under the newly introduced policy, women and men players have been granted various rights that they are respectively entitled to avail during the pregnancy and upon the birth of their child.

Included within the policy is the option for women cricketers to transfer to a non-playing role until the commencement of their maternity leave leading up to the birth of their child.