Pakistan openers frustrate England before rain

Pakistan's openers frustrated England on the fourth morning of the third Test as they reached 41 without loss in their second innings, having been forced to follow on.

Abid Ali was 22 not out and Shan Masood was on 13 as Pakistan remained 269 runs shy of making England bat again.

Rain forced an early lunch break, although the forecast for Southampton is more encouraging for the rest of the day as England aim to wrap up a 2-0 series victory.