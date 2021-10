Pakistan put New Zealand into bat in T20 World Cup match

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent New Zealand into bat in the Twenty20 World Cup Super-12 match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Pakistan, champions in 2009, kept the same team that beat arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

New Zealand, playing their first game in the tournament, were jolted by a calf injury to spearhead Lockie Ferguson minutes before the match.