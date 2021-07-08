Pakistan slump to 141 all out in 1st ODI against England

Saqib Mahmood marked his return to England duty with a one-day international best of 4-42 as the hosts put their Covid-19 problems behind them to dismiss Pakistan for a meagre 141 in Thursday's series opener in Cardiff.

The 24-year-old Lancashire fast bowler, in just his fifth match at this level and first in nearly a year, took two wickets in three balls in the first to leave Pakistan reeling after England stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss.