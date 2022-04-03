Pakistan to go to the polls after PM Khan foils sacking attempt

No Pakistan prime minister has ever completed a full term, and Khan was facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy.

On Sunday parliament was due to debate a no-confidence motion that looked certain to succeed, but the deputy speaker -- a Khan loyalist -- refused to accept it on the grounds it had a "clear nexus" with a foreign state to bring about a change of government.

It caused uproar in the chamber, but there was calm on the streets on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan, with a huge security presence in the capital.

Khan, an ex-international cricket star who in 1992 captained Pakistan to their only World Cup win, had hinted Saturday he still had a card to play -- and Sunday's move appeared to blindside the opposition.

"Astonished by the reaction," he tweeted later, adding the opposition had been "crying hoarse" about the government failing and losing the support of the people.

"So why the fear elections now?"