Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl against India

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against India in their opening match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "We are going to bowl first. We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too. Haider Ali is left out."