Pandya brilliance powers India to win over England

An inspired all-round show from Hardik Pandya fired India to an emphatic 50-run win over England in the first Twenty20 of their three-match series at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

India made a flying start after opting to bat, with Deepak Hooda (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) taking a liking to the English attack before Pandya (51) chipped in with his maiden fifty in the shortest format and guided India to 198-8.