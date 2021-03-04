Patel, Ashwin spin England out for 205 in final Test

Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets between them as England were dismissed for 205 on the first day of the fourth and final Test on Thursday.

India, leading the series 2-1, were 24 for one at stumps after England fast bowler James Anderson trapped Shubman Gill lbw for nought on the third ball of the innings.

Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) were batting.

Joe Root again won the toss and chose to bat at the world's biggest cricket venue in Ahmedabad, where India won the spin-dominated third Test inside two days.