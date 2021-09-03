Patient Pope puts England ahead against India

Ollie Pope's diligent unbeaten 74 helped England eclipse India's first-innings total of 191 on day two of the fourth test at the Oval on Friday.

The hosts looked in dire straits at 62-5 but Pope added 89 runs with Jonny Bairstow and 71 with Moeen Ali to steer them to 227-7 at tea.

Chris Woakes, who like Pope is playing his first match of the series, was batting on four at the break with England 36 runs ahead.

Umesh Yadav (3-70) dismissed England's in-form captain Joe Root late on Thursday to help India claw their way back into the contest after the tourists folded for 191 in the first innings.