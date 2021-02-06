'Phenomenal' Root has 'answer for everything', says Stokes

Joe Root is England's best player of spin bowling and has an answer for anything thrown at him, all-rounder Ben Stokes said in a tribute to his captain after he smashed his fifth double century on Saturday.

Root's 218 in the opening test against India was his second double ton in three tests, illustrating the red-hot form of a batsman who forms cricket's "Big Four" with India counterpart Virat Kohli, Australian's Steve Smith and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

During his nine-hour vigil, Root provided a spin masterclass for all touring batsmen who often struggle against the turning ball in India's spin-friendly wickets.

"He makes us all feel pretty rubbish with how easy he makes batting look," Stokes, who contributed a breezy 82 and dominated his 124-run stand with the captain, told reporters.