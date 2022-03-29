Pietersen and Boycott blast England set-up after West Indies slump

Former captain Kevin Pietersen said the England set-up "stinks", with Geoffrey Boycott accusing the team of going "nowhere" after their latest humiliating defeat.

A thumping 10-wicket loss in the third and final Test against the West Indies in Grenada on Sunday condemned England to a series loss hot on the heels of their 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Although England captain Joe Root has now overseen just one win in 17 Tests, he said Sunday he had no intention of stepping down as skipper, with team director Ashley Giles and coach Chris Silverwood sacked following the Ashes debacle.