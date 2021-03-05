Play called off in Chattogram as Ireland cricketer tests Covid positive

An unofficial one-day has been called off as an Ireland Wolves player tests positive for Covid-19 in Chattogram on Friday, said a source at Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
It was the first one-day of the five-match series between Ireland Wolves and Bangladesh A, reports UNB.
This is the first cricket match in Bangladesh that has been called off midway due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Ruhan Pretorius, the right-handed allrounder, who bowled four overs in this game, has been tested positive. He gave his sample a day ago, the result came in when the match was underway.
Right after the result appeared, the authorities sent Ruhan into self-isolation in a hotel in the port city.
During the 30th over of the game, the Covid-19 result came in which showed that Ruhan is infected. The other players, however, tested negative.
In those 30 overs, Bangladesh scored 122 for four with Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain were batting at 44 and 22 respectively.