Play called off in Chattogram as Ireland cricketer tests Covid positive

An unofficial one-day has been called off as an Ireland Wolves player tests positive for Covid-19 in Chattogram on Friday, said a source at Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).



It was the first one-day of the five-match series between Ireland Wolves and Bangladesh A, reports UNB.

This is the first cricket match in Bangladesh that has been called off midway due to the Covid-19 outbreak.



Ruhan Pretorius, the right-handed allrounder, who bowled four overs in this game, has been tested positive. He gave his sample a day ago, the result came in when the match was underway.







